State police searching for suspect that stole two rifles from Venango County store

Two rifles stolen from Rural King

Two rifles stolen from Rural King

Two rifles stolen from Rural King

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are asking for help in finding a man involved in a break-in in Venango County.

According to police, the man broke into the Rural King in Sugarcreek Borough on Saturday.

Troopers said the video showed him smashing a case and taking two AK-47 rifles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 814-676-6596.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details