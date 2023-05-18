Watch CBS News
State police searching for suspect that stole two rifles from Venango County store

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are asking for help in finding a man involved in a break-in in Venango County. 

According to police, the man broke into the Rural King in Sugarcreek Borough on Saturday. 

Troopers said the video showed him smashing a case and taking two AK-47 rifles. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 814-676-6596. 

