State police searching for suspect that stole two rifles from Venango County store
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) - State police are asking for help in finding a man involved in a break-in in Venango County.
According to police, the man broke into the Rural King in Sugarcreek Borough on Saturday.
Troopers said the video showed him smashing a case and taking two AK-47 rifles.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 814-676-6596.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.