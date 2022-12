State police looking for robbery suspect with two active warrants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State police are looking for Ryan Williams.

Pennsylvania State Police

Troopers said there are two active robbery warrants for Williams.

Williams may be armed.

Troopers warn if you see him, do not approach him and call 911.