State police asking for information regarding 1979 Westmoreland County cold case

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A cold case reaching back to the late 1970s is again the focus of the Pennsylvania State Police.

They are offering a reward of $10,000 for any new information regarding the 1979 homicide of a 5-year-old girl, Tiffany Miller.

State police said new information has been discovered in relation to the case and they're working once again to solve it.

On Saturday, September 22, 1979, Miller was reported missing by her mother from their home in New Kensington. The mother said she was last seen in the home around 11 p.m. on September 21, 1979, when she was put to bed.

The next morning, her mother went to check on her and found that she had disappeared.

A week-long search ensued and on Friday, September 28, 1979, her body was found at the Allegheny River locker #3 near Plum Borough.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 and ask to speak with Trooper Drzal. They can also contact the Pennsylvania State Police Tip Line at 1-800-4PA-8477.

Callers with information could be eligible for the cash reward.

