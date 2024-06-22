Watch CBS News
Local News

State police asking for information regarding 1979 Westmoreland County cold case

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - A cold case reaching back to the late 1970s is again the focus of the Pennsylvania State Police. 

They are offering a reward of $10,000 for any new information regarding the 1979 homicide of a 5-year-old girl, Tiffany Miller. 

State police said new information has been discovered in relation to the case and they're working once again to solve it. 

On Saturday, September 22, 1979, Miller was reported missing by her mother from their home in New Kensington. The mother said she was last seen in the home around 11 p.m. on September 21, 1979, when she was put to bed. 

The next morning, her mother went to check on her and found that she had disappeared. 

A week-long search ensued and on Friday, September 28, 1979, her body was found at the Allegheny River locker #3 near Plum Borough. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg at 724-832-3288 and ask to speak with Trooper Drzal. They can also contact the Pennsylvania State Police Tip Line at 1-800-4PA-8477. 

Callers with information could be eligible for the cash reward. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

First published on June 22, 2024 / 11:11 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.