State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

State leaders urging residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.

This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.

PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.

During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.