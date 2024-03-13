State lawmaker questions closing of UPMC's Montefiore dental center

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State Rep. Dan Frankel sent a letter to UPMC leadership due to the impending closure of UPMC's Montefiore dental center.

This week, a spokesperson for the health network confirmed that care will be transitioned.

In a statement, the spokesperson wrote, in part: "UPMC is grateful for our longstanding partnership with Pitt Dental Medicine to ensure that we are meeting patient needs while not duplicating services."

Representative Frankel believes the dental school won't be able to handle the influx of new patients, and he doesn't want there to be gaps in care as people wait to get screened.

According to the lawmaker, 4,000 people will be transferred. However, the hospital said those impacted are lower.

KDKA-TV reached out to the dental school. A spokesperson said, in part, "Providing the highest level of dental care to all patients is our mission and our skilled dentists and hygienists are fully prepared to accept the modest increase in patient volume. We accept the same insurance as UPMC dental center, including Medicaid, and will ensure continued access to care for patients."

The representative wants to know why the health network is closing the dental center and how it plans to ensure patients get the necessary care.

KDKA-TV has learned that Frankel will meet with UPMC on Friday. The clinic closes on March 21.