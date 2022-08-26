State encouraging residents to shop local this harvest season
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The state is encouraging everyone to shop local this harvest season.
Fruit and vegetable production in Pennsylvania supports more than 7,200 family farms and 31,000 jobs.
It also contributes more than $6 billion to the economy each year.
When you buy an item with the 'PA Preferred' checkmark, you're directly supporting local farmers.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.