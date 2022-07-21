State AG drops harassment charge against Somerset County District Attorney

SOMERSET (KDKA) - The State Attorney General has dropped a harassment charge against the suspended Somerset County District Attorney.

The charge was dismissed in Jeff Thomas's witness intimidation case.

According to reports, as part of the agreement, Thomas pleaded guilty to careless driving and speeding through a residential area.

He will be required to pay $300 in fines.

Thomas is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman last September.

In March, he was charged with allegedly chasing a witness in that case.

Also, that week he was accused of physically assaulting his wife.