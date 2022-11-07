Man found shot to death in SVU in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after finding a man shot to death inside a vehicle in Stanton Heights late Sunday night.

Police from Zone 5 received a 911 call for shots fired around 11:45 p.m. on Millerdale Street.

They found the victim in an SUV. He was shot multiple times and there were bullet holes in the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered 20 gunshots were fired. Public Safety officials said the scene was outside of a ShotSpotter zone, so there were no alerts from the system.

Investigators have not yet provided the name or age of the victim.

Detectives with Violent Crime Unit are investigating the homicide.

