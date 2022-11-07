Watch CBS News
Crime

Man found shot to death in SVU in Stanton Heights

By Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man found shot to death in SVU in Stanton Heights
Man found shot to death in SVU in Stanton Heights 01:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after finding a man shot to death inside a vehicle in Stanton Heights late Sunday night.

Police from Zone 5 received a 911 call for shots fired around 11:45 p.m. on Millerdale Street.

They found the victim in an SUV. He was shot multiple times and there were bullet holes in the vehicle.

stanton-heights-shooting.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives discovered 20 gunshots were fired. Public Safety officials said the scene was outside of a ShotSpotter zone, so there were no alerts from the system.

Investigators have not yet provided the name or age of the victim.

Detectives with Violent Crime Unit are investigating the homicide.  

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 

Jessica Guay
Jessica Guay - KDKA

Jessica Guay joined KDKA as a reporter in February 2021. Before joining KDKA, Jessica was a morning anchor and reporter at WJAC in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She was also an anchor and reporter at WCHS in Charleston, West Virginia, and at WTOV in Steubenville, Ohio.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 7:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.