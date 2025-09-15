New grassroots coalition aims to eradicate hate in Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh-area organization has made it its mission to stand against hate.

Stand For All Pittsburgh was formed in 2018 after 11 worshippers were killed in a horrific massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The tragedy gave rise to many grassroots organizations.

"I was there in the very beginning when Stand For All didn't even have a name, and it was a group of people who realized that we're so much stronger when we come together when there's an incident of hate," said Donna Smith.

"How does it feel to launch officially today?" KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah asked Rev. Liddy Barlow.

"To see the ways that our coalition has come together, the ways that people from so many different organizations have recognized our common ground and our ability to work together, I think that speaks very well of the possibilities that exist," Barlow said.

The community coalition is part of the Eradicate Hate Global Summit happening this week at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.