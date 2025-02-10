Woman in critical condition after rollover crash into home in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled over and slammed into a home in Squirrel Hill.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 3:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, police were called to the scene in the 6000 block of Beacon Street.

A woman was hurt after a rollover crash into a home in Squirrel Hill. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Once they arrived, they found the vehicle had slammed into the home had been operated by a female driver and she was in critical condition.

EMS were able to administer blood to her at the scene before she was taken to the hospital.

The Pittsburgh Police Collision Investigation Unit is investigating the cause of the crash. It's unknown at this time if anyone was inside the home at the time of the crash or if anyone else was hurt.