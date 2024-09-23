Springdale Township, Duquesne Light unveil new wetland near site of former power plant

Springdale Township, Duquesne Light unveil new natural wetland at site of former smokestack

Springdale Township, Duquesne Light unveil new natural wetland at site of former smokestack

Springdale Township, Duquesne Light unveil new natural wetland at site of former smokestack

SPRINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Springdale Township is envisioning a future for Duquesne Light Company's historic industrial properties near the former Cheswick power plant that can attract more visitors and money into the valley.

For the first time in 12 years, Rick Schwartz stepped on part of DLC's property in the woods in Springdale Township.

"I used to look around up on top of the hill and think, 'Boy, this would make a great area to build things,'" Schwartz said.

It was a special moment for the president of the township's board, who worked for the power company for 33 years, including at the Cheswick Power Plant, where just last year, the famous smokestacks came tumbling down.

"I used to take care of the emergency ash pond that was talked about, the boreholes, everything else," Schwartz said.

Now, he's helping to bring some of DLC's historic lands into the future.

On Monday, Schwartz, DLC representatives, and other local and state leaders celebrated a new half-acre wetland that will naturally treat spring and stormwater impacted by Duquesne's activities on the property before safely discharging that water into Tawney Run.

Christine Waller is DLC's vice president of communications and corporate responsibility.

"It is going to reduce the presence of any harmful substances in the water running off into Tawney Run," Waller said.

Schwartz also revealed that they want to transform 100 acres behind the wetland by building a municipal complex for the township with facilities for the regional police and EMS, a training facility for the fire department, a library, and housing.

Officials hope to develop classrooms for students to visit and learn about the environment.

Pennsylvania Rep. Mandy Steele (D) of the 33rd District and Sen. Lindsey Williams (D) of the 38th District are assisting with the project.

"It's going to be an opportunity for school districts to bring kids here, get them out on the Rachel Carson Trail, and tell the story of what intentional cleanup efforts can lead to," Steele said.

Through it all, they look forward to bringing money back into the valley and preserving the land for future generations.

"Here I am, standing in front of you, taking care of the property again, and I'm so thankful," Schwartz said.

State lawmakers intend to pursue a state grant to help with planning in the next year.