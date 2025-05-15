Spring cleaning your bank account, how you can clean up your finances this spring

Let's talk about spring cleaning - now, before the groaning starts, this isn't just about the vacuum, mop, and broom cleanings.

It's about spring cleaning your life in multiple areas, as well as maybe saving some money in the process.

Think of spring cleaning as the umbrella, and under it are a number of things to think about.

"Break it up into smaller increments so it feels a little bit more doable," said professional shopper Trae Bodge. "If you can commit to say, 20 minutes in the basement, you'll probably get a lot done during that 20 minutes, and maybe you'll feel motivated to keep going."

Spring cleaning and your bank account

Bodge said the idea of cleaning can extend to a lot of things, including your money.

"Go through your credit card statements and make sure that you're fully aware of what you're paying for," she said.

That's especially true if you use automatic payments, you might end up being reminded of things you have forgotten.

"There are subscriptions that you're paying for that you don't use anymore, that's a big one," Bodge said. "Are you paying too much for something? For example, phone service, WiFi, cable, things like that are good to evaluate a couple of times per year."

If you've seen any promotional offers for things like WiFi, give the company a call.

"I've been quite pleased and saved myself $50 a month just by doing that," Bodge said. "It's good to make these little moves. Maybe you're not watching those 2-300 channels, maybe your provider will give you a plan with fewer things that are just in line with what you're actually watching."

A shopping spree at home that costs you nothing

One thing many people enjoy is the spring shopping spree. The weather is changing, and you think that your wardrobe needs an upgrade, but what if you did that last spring?

"It's a really good time to shop your closet," Bodge explained. "You might have forgotten that you had a couple of things from last season, and so this can prevent that kind of seasonal clothing buying that we tend to do."

While you're checking your bank and credit card statements, look at the interest rate you are paying; it helps to know what to pay off first.

Basically, spring cleaning is more than just cleaning up the house, it's about cleaning up multiple areas of your life. Rather than looking up a mountain, break it down and make it manageable, one task at a time.