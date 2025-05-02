Can I get reimbursed for food I lost due to power outages? Here's how you can find out

This week's storms have not only brought the frustration of having no power, but they are also proving expensive.

We're seeing our hard-earned money that we spent on groceries literally go into the garbage, but there are things you can keep, and there is a way to get reimbursed for what you throw out.

What do I need to throw out, and what can I keep?

So, let's start with what you can keep and what you've got to toss. Obviously, you've got to dump the deli meats and the leftovers, but there are things you don't need to throw in the garbage.

When you begin to realize the money you're going to have to spend, you start to wonder, "Do I really need to dump things like salad dressings?"

"If it's a creamy salad dressing, or any opened dressings or sauces that have dairy in them, then yes, [you have to throw it out]," said April Miller, a food safety expert at Penn State Extension.

Miller said there are things you can save, such as some soy sauces, barbecue sauces, ketchup, mustard, and steak sauces.

"Mayonnaise, tartar sauce, horseradish, if it's longer than eight hours that it's been held above 50, then you will have to pitch it," she said. "Unfortunately, you can't always taste the bacteria that's going to make you sick, so when in doubt, throw it out."

As for the freezer, unless you found an alternative way to keep the food frozen, dump it.

"Truly, the cost of having a foodborne illness is going to be much, much more than just throwing away the food, unfortunately," Miller said.

How can I get a refund for the food I have lost?

Now, speaking of the cost of what you are tossing, some of it can be recouped.

"Your refrigerator, freezer, those items can be claimed on your homeowners policy, subject to your deductible," said Jennifer Johnsen-Nazareth, a State Farm agent.

She also reminds you to check your appliances.

"They may have had a power surge, so the home damage to the appliances can be included on top of the food loss," she said.

If you have any property damage, it could all add up under the same deductible.

Under most policies, you do have a couple of years, but make sure to check with your agent. Knowing how much your deductible is will be the key to whether or not you want to file a claim.