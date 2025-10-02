Spirit Christmas opening 2 stores in Pittsburgh area

Spirit Christmas is coming to the Pittsburgh area this holiday season.

Spirit Christmas, which is Spirit Halloween but with less spookiness and more Santa Claus, will open stores at the Village Square Mall in Bethel Park and at the North Hills Village on McKnight Road.

Spirit Halloween launched its Christmas-themed stores last year. There was one location in Erie, but none in the Pittsburgh area. Now Spirit Christmas has expanded to 30 locations throughout the Northeast and Great Lakes region, quadrupling its footprint from last year.

Visitors will be welcomed into Peppermint Village, which Spirit Christmas describes as "an immersive in-store experience featuring festive décor, unique gifts, holiday apparel, and interactive displays designed to spark joy and nostalgia." And Santa will be there, of course.

"At Spirit, we believe the magic of the season does not end with Halloween—it transforms," Steven Silverstein, the CEO of Spirit Christmas, said in a press release. "Back by popular demand and with even more locations, Spirit Christmas is an extension of our sensory-rich, interactive holiday experiences. From our one-of-a-kind Santa photo experience to an exclusive collection of festive merchandise, we're thrilled to welcome guests back for another unforgettable season of magic and fun."

Spirit Christmas also has stores in Erie and on the other side of the state in Whitehall. There are stores in several other states, including Ohio, New Jersey and New York.

Santa will arrive to take pictures and write down Christmas wishes on Nov. 21. Guests can reserve a spot online.