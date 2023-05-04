Opening date set for Kennywood's new ride, Spinvasion

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- There's an opening date for Kennywood's newest ride, Spinvasion.

Season passholders will get early access May 19 through May 21, then the ride will launch for all guests on May 26, ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting and a time capsule that will be packed by guests and team members to commemorate the park's 125th season.

Spinvasion is the centerpiece of the new Area 412 section, which will be near the Phantom's Revenge and will also feature a new gift shop.

Spinvasion: NOW TESTING! 👽🦀 🛸



Described as an "intergalactic multi-action spin ride," Kennywood says the ride will bring a combination of speed and gravity for riders, who will be put into the "Battle for the 'Burgh" as pilots strapped into aircraft.

May 26 is also the first day of daily summer operations for the park.

And with the beautiful weather forecasted for this weekend, Kennywood said it'll extend its hours Saturday, May 6 and stay open until 8 p.m.