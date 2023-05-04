Pittsburgh Weather: Relief from the rain on the way as weekend approaches

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The end is near.

In fact at times today, the weather won't be bad at all. Today will not be dry though, and highs will be around ten degrees warmer than the 47 we hit yesterday for the high.

Finally, the slow-moving upper low that has been the main 'player' in our weather since Friday has moved east of our area and will continue to move away from us. As this happens we will steadily see our weather improving with both rain chances going down and temperatures slowly going up.

Don't put the umbrella away just yet though as we will have another scattered chance for rain today.

For the morning hours, it will just be in the way of a pocket or two of drizzle with overcast skies. Rain showers for the morning hours will be moving south. As we head into the afternoon we will all of a sudden see a shift in the direction of rain with rain coming in out of the west.

These cells will be interesting because there may be just enough instability to get a week storm or two out of them. By 5 p.m. our rain chance will really start to head back towards zero and we should see partly cloudy skies breaking out.

Looking ahead the weather is looking fantastic this weekend with humidity levels on the low side and plenty of sunshine.

Friday is expected to be dry with highs in the mid-60s. The only issue for Friday is the chance of morning frost being possible.

Saturday highs should be near 70°.

Sunday gets interesting as I expect a quickly deepening wave in the plains will extend far enough north to pull a warm front into our vicinity.

While Sunday morning will be dry, by the end of the day and really heading into Saturday we could see an isolated shower or two trying to roll through.

Any rain from this won't be a lot and the chance for rain isn't very high at all but I am going to have to mention it.

