Crews unload Spinvasion ride after early landing at Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - The new Spinvasion ride landed at Kennywood earlier than expected, and crews spent Thursday unloading parts at the construction site.

Now that crews have the single-rider spacecraft, its motors and more, the park said they'll start building the ride from the ground up. Guests will be able to catch a glimpse of the process when the park opens on April 22.

Last week, park officials gave a tour of what's to come for the 2023 season. Communications manager Tasha Pokrzywa explained Spinvasion, calling it "the first ride of its kind" in the country.

Crews unloaded parts of the Spinvasion ride at Kennywood Park on March 30, 2023. (Photo: Kennywood)

"It is a multi-action spin ride and it provides a unique single rider experience," Pokrzywa said. "It will be considered a flat ride, but it will be a thrill ride nonetheless. You will sit in your seat, man your own aircraft, sway up and down. You'll go parallel to the ground at times. And of course, that is the centerpiece to the whole new section of the park that we are theming Area 412."

The new ride and area in the park will be near the Phantom's Revenge and will also feature a new gift shop offering out-of-the-world souvenirs.

For more details on what's coming this season along with events that are scheduled, go to kennywood.com.