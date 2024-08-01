Spillway Swim Beach at Youghiogheny River Lake closed until further notice
CONFLUENCE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Spillway Swim Beach at the Youghiogheny River Lake is going to be closed until further notice after testing confirmed the presence of algae blooms in the water.
On Wednesday, algae blooms were identified in the lake following testing by the Army Corps of Engineers.
The Army Corps says that algae blooms can cause serious health risks and suggest that the public avoid all contact with water in the area -- particularly water that looks like spilled paint, is discolored, or has a surface scum on it.
Pets are also advised to stay away from the water.
Additional testing is being done to confirm the presence of toxins in the water and the Army Corps says that more information and update will be released when it is available.