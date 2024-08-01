Spillway Swim Beach at Youghiogheny River Lake closed until further notice

CONFLUENCE, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Spillway Swim Beach at the Youghiogheny River Lake is going to be closed until further notice after testing confirmed the presence of algae blooms in the water.

On Wednesday, algae blooms were identified in the lake following testing by the Army Corps of Engineers.

ATTENTION: On July 31, preliminary testing by the Corps of Engineers identified algae blooms in the Youghiogheny River... Posted by Youghiogheny River Lake on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

The Army Corps says that algae blooms can cause serious health risks and suggest that the public avoid all contact with water in the area -- particularly water that looks like spilled paint, is discolored, or has a surface scum on it.

Pets are also advised to stay away from the water.

Additional testing is being done to confirm the presence of toxins in the water and the Army Corps says that more information and update will be released when it is available.