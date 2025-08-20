Former leader of community club in New Kensington accused of stealing funds, documents

A former leader of a longtime community club in New Kensington is accused of stealing from the very organization he once helped run.

Police say the former president of the Spartaco Sporting Club, 82-year-old Glen Hofer, took thousands of dollars in cash, but also transferred the club's property deed into his name.

"Violated. I feel this whole situation is a nightmare. It's ridiculous," said Bruce Saellam, the manager of Spartaco Sporting Club.

According to the criminal complaint, Hofer broke into the Constitution Boulevard clubhouse in July with one intent: to steal.

Missing from the club's office are alcohol, tax records, and members' documents. Upon further investigation, roughly $4,000 in cash disappeared from a hiding spot known only to board members.

"One of the other officers called me and asked me if I knew where something was in the club, certain records. I said, 'They're on the desk where I left them,' and they weren't there. So I came over, and that's what we realized was missing," Saellam said.

Even more troubling, investigators uncovered that the deed to the club's property, worth more than $182,000, was transferred into Hofer's name in June, even though he was no longer a member.

Police say the attorney who carried out that transfer told them Hofer claimed he was the only member of the club, and had forged documents to prove it.

"In this day and age, I can't believe an individual could get away with this," Saellam said. "Showing up at a lawyer's office with a piece of paper and saying, 'I own this club, I want the deed, and I want to sell it.' And then it happened."

Saellam said Hofer was voted out as president a year ago, and Hofer felt he was still owed money for several investments, including some renovations to the club.

Though Saellam told KDKA-TV that Hofer has been paid back most of the money over the years.

"I don't think he's whole yet, but his initial investment was nowhere near what he's asking."

Hofer was formally charged Tuesday with theft, burglary, forgery, and tampering with public records. At 82 years old, he now faces the possibility of serious penalties if convicted.