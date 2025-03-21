Southwestern Pennsylvania father-son landlord duo violated the law, court finds

A father-son landlord duo that owns dozens of properties in southwestern Pennsylvania violated the law in connection with rent-to-own contracts and residential leases, a court found.

After the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas handed down the order, the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General is encouraging anyone who had a rent-to-own contract with Joseph F. John and Joseph F. John II to contact the state so it can seek restitution.

According to prosecutors, the order found that the landlords charged illegally high interest rates, violating the Loan Interest and Protection Law. The attorney general's office said they also failed to comply with the Pennsylvania Real Estate Seller Disclosure Law in connection with their rent-to-own contracts in Fayette and Greene counties.

Prosecutors said the court also found that "exorbitant" late fees of $25 the first day and $5 a day after that are "unconscionable" and constitute fraudulent or deceptive conduct.

"Every Pennsylvanian has the right to expect secure, comfortable housing and fair treatment from their landlords, and this case is about preserving those rights," Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release. "We are encouraging tenants of these landlords to reach out to our office, so we can explore potential avenues for relief."

The attorney general's office in 2023 sued the Johns. Prosecutors said this ruling doesn't resolve the lawsuit and leaves additional claims against the Johns for trial.

Any previous or current tenants of the Johns are asked to file a complaint online or by calling the state's Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.