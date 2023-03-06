Southmoreland School District implements flexible instruction day due to power issues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Southmoreland School District will host flexible instruction for students on Monday due to continued power issues following Friday's storms.
Transportation is available for Westmoreland Career and Technology students if they can be dropped off at the school.
All sports practices are also cancelled.
