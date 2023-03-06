Watch CBS News
Southmoreland School District implements flexible instruction day due to power issues

CBS Pittsburgh

Southmoreland School District implementing flexible instruction day due to power issues
Southmoreland School District implementing flexible instruction day due to power issues 00:16

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Southmoreland School District will host flexible instruction for students on Monday due to continued power issues following Friday's storms. 

Transportation is available for Westmoreland Career and Technology students if they can be dropped off at the school.

All sports practices are also cancelled.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 1:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

