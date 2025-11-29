Section of southbound I-279 shut down due to "police activity"

A section of southbound I-279 was shut down due to "police activity," a PennDOT spokesperson confirmed Saturday night.

Southbound I-279 was closed between I-79 and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchange, as of 8:45 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the roadway closure or how long this part of I-279 was expected to be shut down.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson later confirmed that the interstate remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes as Troop B's Major Case Team began work on the interstate.

There is no threat to the immediate public at this time, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.