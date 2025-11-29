Watch CBS News
Local News

Section of southbound I-279 shut down due to "police activity"

By
Garrett Behanna
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh.
Garrett Behanna is a digital producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has been with the KDKA team since May 2022.
Read Full Bio
Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A section of southbound I-279 was shut down due to "police activity," a PennDOT spokesperson confirmed Saturday night. 

Southbound I-279 was closed between I-79 and the Camp Horne Road (Exit 8) interchange, as of 8:45 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the roadway closure or how long this part of I-279 was expected to be shut down.

A Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson later confirmed that the interstate remained closed as of 10:30 p.m. Drivers were asked to find alternate routes as Troop B's Major Case Team began work on the interstate. 

There is no threat to the immediate public at this time, state police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue