Police: South Side shooting suspect arrested after he accidentally shoots himself

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man wanted in connection with a shooting on the South Side was arrested after police said he accidentally shot himself.

Pittsburgh police said officers were called to Superior Avenue on Sunday after a man said that he'd been shot. Police said he gave them a fake name, but detectives were able to identify him as 35-year-old Nicklas Gay.

Police said they later learned Gay's gunshot wound was accidental and self-inflicted.

Gay had been wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in October on South 14th Street and East Carson Street on the South Side. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Gay was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and firearms violations.