Arrest warrant issued for suspect in connection to South Side shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a shooting that took place on the South Side earlier this month.

According to a criminal complaint provided to KDKA, Nicklas Gay II is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, attempted homicide, and firearms violations.

Back on October 16, a man was found shot in the chest at S. 14th Street and E. Carson Street just after 2 a.m.

That victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

RELATED: South Side shooting leaves one man in critical condition

Witnesses described the shooter to police and using surveillance footage, police were able to identify Gay.

He was interviewed on that day and claimed he was at his aunt's house at the time of the shooting, but after being told he was seen on camera, he admitted to being on the South Side, telling police "I don't know, I was clubbing" when asked of the shooting. He denied any involvement in the shooting.

A couple of days later, police went and spoke to a victim in the hospital. They told police they were on the South Side celebrating a birthday when Gay got into an altercation with them that led to a fight and ultimately shots fired by Gay.

Earlier this week, police spoke with the probation officer supervising Gay's parole. He was released from federal prison in February.

The officer was shown the footage and was able to identify the gunman as Gay.

Gay pleaded guilty to possession with intent charged in 2006, therefore he is not permitted to own a firearm.

The Pittsburgh Police VCU Homicide Unit investigated the shooting.