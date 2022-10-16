South Side shooting leaves one man in critical condition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to S. 14th Street and E. Carson for gunfire after an altercation.

They found a man who had been shot in the chest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not named any suspects and no one has been taken into custody.