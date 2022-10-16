Watch CBS News
Local News

South Side shooting leaves one man in critical condition

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot on the South Side
Man shot on the South Side 00:14

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot on the South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2 a.m., police were called to S. 14th Street and E. Carson for gunfire after an altercation.

They found a man who had been shot in the chest and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not named any suspects and no one has been taken into custody.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 7:10 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.