South Side business owners clean up streets for Earth Day

PITTSBURGH ( KDKA) - On this Earth Day, business owners on the South Side are cleaning up.

South Bide business owners gathered on South Eighth and Mary Street to pick up brooms and dust pans, and they then made their way to East Carson Street on Monday.

"We actually have people that are paid to clean up, but it's important to not litter and clean up after ourselves and keep our own community clean," said Christie Miller, owner of Twelve Whiskey BBQ.

They told KDKA-TV's Mamie Bah that it's not just about cleaning up, but it's also about changing the narrative.

"I just think there's a false narrative about the South Side, and I think this'll help. Any positive message we can bring down here shows that all these groups of people, we are in it together," said James Hoffmann, the owner of Mario's South Side Saloon.