House fire in South Park Township determined to be caused by discarded fireworks

Discarded fireworks were determined to be the cause of a house fire in South Park Township early on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to a fire at a home on Frickwood Drive in South Park Township this morning.

Firefighters were able to determine that fireworks from Friday night were thrown into a trash can next to the home's garage, reignited, and the flames spread to the garage wall.

Damage left behind from the fireworks fire in South Park Township. Broughton Volunteer Fire Department/Facebook

A neighbor had noticed the fire and alerted the family inside.

The fire was extinguished, and firefighters put out any hot spots.

If you're planning to celebrate the holiday weekend with fireworks, the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department has put out some tips on how to stay safe when lighting them.

First, allow the fireworks to cool down after lighting them. After that, soak the cooled fireworks in a bucket of water overnight to ensure that no heat remains and the smoldering embers don't reignite.

Finally, when you're disposing of them after they've been soaked, double-bag the fireworks to prevent drying out and potential reignition.