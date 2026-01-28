Controversial South Park housing development voted down

South Park Township's board said no to a controversial proposal on Tuesday night. It's the culmination of an argument over a proposed housing development that's lasted more than a couple of years.

Two of the people who led the charge against the project are waking up happy on Wednesday.

"It was almost surreal," said Timothy Foster, who lives in South Park and fought the development.

Foster and his wife, Diane, have had a Facebook group where they've sought to share information about the proposed project.

It's a proposed development along Sleepy Hollow Road. It called for 108 single-family homes right near the South Park Game Preserve.

"The infrastructure is just not developed for 108 homes," Foster said.

Neighbors had raised concerns about the impacts on bison and other wildlife that live near the proposed site.

"The buffalo would have definitely been impacted," Foster said. "Horses have been back there for 100 years; they've used Sleepy Hollow Road to get to the county parks."

Foster says the points that really started to change the tide were about public safety. He said if the development went ahead, fire trucks and emergency rescue would only have one way in and one way out.

"The risk was high; if something were to happen, they would have been able to sue the township," Foster said.

Foster and his family have spent a lot of time at the township building.

Tim says they've come to every meeting for the last three years. They've seen big changes in the community, such as the closing of Sunset Golf in August 2025. They also care a lot about the animals that call the area home.

"There's about five or six horse facilities down there. They would have been gone in a generation," Foster said.

KDKA-TV reached out to the developer of this project, Frank Zokaites, for comment, but has not heard back.