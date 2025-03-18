South Park School District unveils new multi-use ballfield at grand opening event

A new multi-use ballfield facility was unveiled on Monday night at the South Park School District.

The new field is located on the district's campus between the high school and the elementary center and a grand opening and ribbon-cutting event was held Monday night to help kick off the spring sports season.

The tailgate featured food, drinks, games, face painting, and special guests including the Pirate Parrot, the Pirates' Pierogies, and the district mascot Sparky the Eagle.

"It's so nice and just being able to share the field with the team and share it with baseball," said Sydney Sekley, a sophomore on the school's softball team.

Players have been practicing on the field for a couple of weeks now, but Monday night was the first game.

A ceremonial first pitch was thrown out along with the ribbon-cutting before the school's baseball team took the field.

South Park faced Ringgold and won the game by a score of 6-1.