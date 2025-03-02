South Hills nonprofit gives back to the area's youth with resources | KD Sunday Spotlight

Inside Nativity Church off of Curry Road in the South Hills, you'll hear words of affirmation from the mouth of Diane Ford.

Every mealtime Ford calls out and the children repeat words of enthusiasm, "I am important, I am valuable, I am absolutely necessary."

Her mission is rooted in love, so the next generation doesn't fall through the cracks.

"I grew up in Bethel, so I was one of these children," said Ford. By stating that she means she's one of those children who felt alone, as a minority, and at times lacking support in the community and in school.

Now as the Executive Director of Melting Pot Ministries, Ford is now filling up the hearts, minds, and bodies of the next generation. This nonprofit provides enrichment activities, feeds students outside of school hours and provides academic support. Melting Pot Ministries' certified teachers and teachers aids work with Bethel Park, South Park, and Baldwin-Whitehall school districts.

Keena Pettiford brings her three kids there and she said, "They're straight A students."

"When they're leaving school, they know, okay, I'm going to Melting Pot, I'm going to make sure my homework's done, I'm going to have a meal and I get time to spend with other youth that look like me and understand me," said Pettiford.

Right now, the nonprofit serves 83 predominantly African American students in the area. Pettiford said everyone is family here. She said, "You come in, everybody's like 'hi, hi' all the kids are happy to see everyone's parents running over talking to you."

It's a partnership between a nonprofit, students and parents and it's melting barriers with love and support to help our community prosper.

"[Her kids] they love it, the nurturing, the community, all of it, it teaches your children to respect others, love others, the way Mrs. Diane is with the children everyone gets treated the same, everyone is loved, no one is different," said Pettiford.

Most of Melting Pot Ministries' funding comes from foundations and donations. Ford said, "When you see something or hear about programs like this, come get involved."

They recently started charging a nominal fee, but they do have sponsorships. The fee is a reduced rate for kids who are on "free and reduced lunch". The afterschool program is $150 for the entire academic year.

In the summertime, they expect about 125 children participating in summer programs.

For more information on Melting Pot Ministries and its upcoming Gala on March 29, check out the event page on the website.