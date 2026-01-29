How food lockers in Bethel Park reach more people in need

People who need help affording food now have a new option for getting it.

The South Hills Interfaith Movement, known as SHIM, recently opened food lockers so people can get supplies outside of their bimonthly distribution events.

The lockers at their Bethel Park location can be used at night and on weekends. SHIM wants people to know they can easily order what they want online and pick it up in the locker — even refrigerated and frozen food.

Molly Penderville, basic needs director for SHIM, says they're "trying to reach more people, especially working families who just don't have that time in their day. Or they work a traditional 9-to-5 schedule, and they just can't make it to us during those other hours. We have some folks who are caring for a senior family member in their home, and they can only get away for a little bit of time."

If you'd like to find out how to get food from SHIM's food lockers, email Molly Penderville at mpenderville@shimcares.org. You can also get more information on SHIM's food pantry programs online. And you can always find resources in the Pittsburgh region for kids and families at kidsburgh.org.

