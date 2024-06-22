Watch CBS News
South Greensburg police identify driver wanted for alleged road rage incident

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The South Greensburg Police Department has identified a driver involved in an alleged road rage incident on Thursday. 

The suspect, driving an older model maroon or burgundy Chevrolet Equinox near the intersection of Route 119 and Huff Avenue, exited his car and began yelling racial insults at the victim and threatening him, according to police.

The suspect then shattered the victim's vehicle window after punching and pulling on it.

Charges are expected to be filed. 

