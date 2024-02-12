South Fayette's Justin Watson savoring his third Super Bowl victory

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - While the Pittsburgh Steelers weren't in the Super Bowl, there was one local player on the winning team. KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani spoke with Kansas City Chiefs' WR Justin Watson's parents who said they are pinching themselves over the big win.

This is Watson's third Super Bowl trophy in his 6-year career. He won in 2023 with the Chiefs and prior to that, his first Super Bowl victory was with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

Watson's family sent KDKA-TV pictures overnight from down on the field celebrating the big win on Sunday evening. He's a proud South Fayette native who led South Fayette High School to a WPIAL championship.

After South Fayette, Watson went on to the University of Pennsylvania where he won two Ivy League championships. The Buccaneers signed him to a contract in 2018 after being drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Watson didn't appear on the scoresheet during the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. However, in the last two big games with QB Patrick Mahomes, Watson has six catches for 66 yards.