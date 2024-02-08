Bridgeville native got to meet Taylor Swift, thanks to her brother Chiefs wide receiver Justin Watson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Bridgeville native Abby Watson has always loved watching her older brother Justin play football but this season has been especially exciting for her personally. She's headed to watch her third Super Bowl in person this weekend along with a certain celebrity you might have heard about.

"It's kinda crazy," Abby Watson said. "I never thought it would be possible, especially a third time."

It's been a wild ride for the Watson family over the past few years. South Fayette High School alum Justin Watson is a star wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs who will be making his third appearance in the Super Bowl on Sunday and his family almost can't believe they've had the chance to enjoy his success right along with him.

"I never thought I'd be here, that I'd get these experiences," Watson said. "We'll go to parties or events and I'm like, 'What am I doing here? I'm not famous, I'm not a celebrity' and I'm surrounded by all these famous athletes and singers."

And yes -- one of those celebrities was Taylor Swift herself.

"I thought I wouldn't get to meet her because she'd be so guarded off and so much security around her but the first person I met, she's like, 'Hi, I'm Taylor,'" Watson said.

"It was so cool, and she was like, 'Oh, your brother had such a good game today and this must be so cool for you.' She was just the sweetest thing and knew all about my brother. It kind of touched me just because I was like, 'oh my God, she was just a real person that knows who my brother is.' I'm kind of like that with anyone. If any single person knows my brother, I say, 'No way, you know who he is?' He's just some kid from Pittsburgh. But the fact that she knew who he was, I thought, 'Wow, maybe he's actually famous!'"

After winning two Super Bowls, this "kid from Pittsburgh" is, in fact, famous, but maybe not on the level of his teammate's girlfriend who left quite an impression on Abby.

"The first thing I did, I texted my co-worker who is a huge Taylor Swift fan and told her I just shook her hand," Watson said. "She was like, 'no you didn't.' As the night went on, we were about to leave and I just said thank you to her, like, 'it was nice meeting you, I just wanted to say bye' and she gave me this huge hug and said 'It was so nice meeting you, your brother had such a good game and I hope to see you again.' She just made me feel like we were best friends. And I couldn't believe that I met the most famous person in the world."

Abby and her family flew to Las Vegas Thursday but with Taylor Swift touring in Japan, they won't be able to hang out with the famous singer before the big game. But if the Chiefs do happen to win, that postgame party could be another memorable moment for Abby and her family.