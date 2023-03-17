Watch CBS News
South Fayette High School moving to virtual learning due to sprinkler issue

MCDONALD, Pa. (KDKA) - Students in the South Fayette High School will be learning virtually on a two-hour delay schedule today. 

According to the district, last night around 7 p.m., the sprinkler system above the theater's stage went off and they are unsure as to why that happened. 

Everyone inside at the time was evacuated and is safe.

The district is looking into what caused the sprinklers to be activated. 

In the meantime, high school administrators will provide students and families with more information on virtual learning and the middle, intermediate, and elementary schools will have classes as usual. 

