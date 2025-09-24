Christmas lights dilemma brewing in South Connellsville Borough

In South Connellsville Borough in Fayette County, the Christmas lights that run across the street on the main drag of town could soon be taken down.

The announcement went out in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon. After over 60 years, South Connellsville Borough was told that the Christmas lights that have been hung with care from pole to pole over Pittsburgh Street have to come down to make way for new fiber optic cables.

Many community members, like Doug Fisher, took to Facebook to let their displeasure be known.

"It does mean a lot to people," Fisher said. "And I just think it is the same old corporate BS. We are going to come in and do what the hell we want, and you can't stop us."

Omni Fiber is the company with the cable that is looking to run it overhead, but the poles are owned by West Penn Power.

In a statement, Omni Fiber said it will do "all we can to keep the lights up, but this was a West Penn Power directive, not an Omni Fiber decision." West Penn Power said Omni Fiber "asked us to determine if it is possible to safely accommodate both their new equipment and the borough's holiday lights on the poles, and how much it might cost. We are working on that request."

Several borough leaders met on Wednesday at the town's municipal building to talk about this issue. They say they are just as upset as their fellow community members that these lights may be coming down and this tradition may be ending. But they also say that they are hopeful that these companies will make the right decision and help their town to once again have a merry little Christmas.

"We are working as hard as we can," said Pat Foley, vice president of the borough council. "We are working amicably with all parties to see if this can be resolved. And we are hopeful that it will be, and we are just going to have to wait and see."

Only time will tell if these lights will stay up. But for many in South Connellsville, they are hoping for an early Christmas miracle.