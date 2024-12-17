South Allegheny High School students gifted new shoes ahead of the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a holiday season to remember for 100 lucky students across the Pittsburgh area, including some at South Allegheny High School, who were surprised with brand-new shoes Tuesday morning.

Ten students were handed bags, each filled with a present to open. Inside were shoes, from sneakers to boots, and even slippers, that they may not have gotten otherwise.

It meant the world to freshman Aiyana Peake and senior Kalomo Fields.

"It's, like, really emotional, and I'm trying not to cry," Peake said. "It might seem like a small gesture at first to some people, and it's just like, 'Oh, it's just shoes,' but like, the meaning behind it makes it way more than it actually is."

"For someone to get out, go out of their way, and buy me new shoes, this is very grateful for me," Fields said.

The gift-givers were Diana and Bilal Cook of the Tonystrong Foundation.

"Just seeing kids receive their shoes and the joy that they feel, and just, it's amazing," Diana said.

They started it after losing their 16-year-old son, Tony, in 2021, to a rare type of sarcoma, caused by a painful nervous system disorder that he has suffered from his whole life.

Now, they're in their third year of the nonprofit and gave 10 kids at 10 schools the gift of new shoes.

"This is where we can give back, and we can really represent his spirit and who he was as a person," Bilal said.

"We use this as a time to encourage the kids to keep up the good work and to continue to be a good person and continue to show love to others," Diana said.

They're qualities that defined their son, and they're keeping his legacy alive, one shoe at a time.

"It's simple, 'Hey or hello,' or 'How are you doing' or asking if they need a hug, if someone seems upset. It may seem small, but it can go a long way when you don't know what's going on behind a simple smile," Peake said.