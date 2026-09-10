South Allegheny School District using $50K in grant money to improve school safety measures

The South Allegheny School District is using $50,000 in grant money to help increase safety measures after gunfire rang out near the school's varsity football game last month.

A joint announcement about the grant funding was made by Rep. Dan Goughnour, Rep. John Inglis and Sen. Nick Pisciottano.

According to the announcement, the district will be using one grant of $25,000 to purchase two metal detectors, two metal detector wands and a subscription to the necessary software to use the equipment. The other $25,000 grant is being used so that the district can purchase ballistic shields.

South Allegheny School District Superintendent Dr. David McDonald said that the new equipment is expected to be in use for the team's home football game next Friday night. For this week's game against Mt. Pleasant, McDonald said the district will be using metal detectors that they have borrowed from the Hempfield Area School District.

In the wake of a gunshot being fired near the South Allegheny football game against Elizabeth Forward late last month, the district implemented new safety protocols, which include metal detectors and bag checks.

A 17-year-old boy, who authorities said wasn't from or affiliated with the district, was taken into custody after a gunshot rang out, interrupting the football game. Investigators said they later found a bullet in the ceiling of the stadium entrance. Police said that the boy would be charged as an adult.

"It's all about the safety of the schools," South Allegheny School District Chief of Police Adam Alfer said, adding that he appreciates having the added tools to help maintain district safety.