Teen arrested for allegedly firing a gunshot outside of a Pittsburgh-area high school football game

A teenager was arrested outside of a local high school football game on Friday night after firing a gun near the stadium.

According to the Liberty Borough Police, a 17-year-old was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center after he fired a gunshot outside of the South Allegheny and Elizabeth Forward football game.

"The suspect, whose address is neither a South Allegheny nor an Elizabeth Forward address, was apprehended within seconds by South Allegheny School Police officers," South Allegheny Superintendent Dr. David McDonald said in a statement. "We are grateful for the quick response of our South Allegheny School Police officers and the assistance of our local law enforcement partners. The safety of our students, athletes, families, staff and community remains our highest priority."

Officers said they quickly found the teenager near the stadium's entrance and found he was in possession of a loaded, semi-automatic handgun.

The gun had been reported as stolen, and a bullet from the gun was found in the stadium ceiling.

No one was hurt when the shot was fired.

Both of the teams were taken to the locker room by police; spectators were able to exit safely, and the game was declared over.

The Liberty Borough Police said in a post on Facebook that they anticipate multiple charges to be filed.