South Allegheny School District implements security changes after gunshot near football game

Changes have been made to security protocols within the South Allegheny School District after a gunshot was fired near the school's football game on Friday night.

The school district announced the new security changes, which are now in effect, and include metal detectors and bag checks at all spectator entrances for events at Gladiator Stadium and at the Middle/High School gymnasium.

The changes come after a teenage boy, who officials said wasn't from or affiliated with the district, was arrested and accused of firing a gunshot near Gladiator Stadium on Friday night during the football game between Elizabeth Forward and South Allegheny.

Officers were able to quickly take the boy into custody and said the handgun was stolen. No one was hit by the gunfire, and the game was declared over.

"Spectators are strongly encouraged to leave bags at home whenever possible and arrive early to allow adequate time for security screening before entering the venue," the district said in the announcement of the new protocols.

Over the weekend, Superintendent David McDonald addressed the incident, saying that the district cannot control everyone who attends an event, but can control how preparations are made and what decisions can be made moving forward.

The new security protocols will be in place for today's varsity volleyball match and today's middle school soccer match.

"The South Allegheny School District is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our students, staff, athletes, families, fans and spectators," the district announcement said.

South Allegheny's next home football game will be held on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. when the team hosts Mt. Pleasant.