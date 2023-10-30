Sources: Carrick shootout that injured 4 sparked from after-hours bar labeled as bowling alley

CARRICK, Pa. (KDKA) - Four people are recovering after Pittsburgh police said two men opened fire in Carrick early Sunday morning.

The two shooters were both hit, with one in critical condition and the other in stable. Two women were also grazed by bullets. Sources close to the investigation told KDKA-TV it happened inside and outside an after-hours bar labeled as a bowling alley.

Surveillance video captured a person running down an alley at 4:19 a.m. By the time he exits the frame, you hear chaos with people screaming, "Come on, come on, come on!"

Costen McKain lives feet away. His girlfriend heard the sound of gunshots, called 911, and ran to the basement to get him. They then watched outside their home as people escaped from the back door of an after-hours bar.

"A lot of people were just fleeing and didn't know what to do. They were trying to get away as fast as possible," McKain said.

Police said they got called to the scene on Brownsville Road just after 4:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in his chest, torso, and trunk. EMS crews transported him to UPMC Mercy in critical condition, where doctors immediately took him into surgery. Bullets hit another man in his torso. Medics transported him to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition.

Later after 6 a.m., police learned two women were also taken to different hospitals outside Pittsburgh by private cars after they were grazed by bullets.

At the scene, bullets left a hole in a window and shattered a glass door to the bar downstairs.

While the circumstances behind the incident are unclear, investigators said it appears the men were firing at each other.

"I want to feel like I'm safe in my house and not have to worry about what's going on next door to me or having to worry about cars getting broken into or potentially my house getting shot," McKain said.

McKain said the bar, called Lane'z, moved into its current spot on Brownsville Road earlier this year and said ever since, it's remained a nuisance, with people screaming at early hours in the morning.

According to McKain and Andy Miscuk, who volunteer at the church across the street, Lane'z has popped up throughout the area over the years and caused similar issues.

"Sooner or later, those bullets are just going to fly and hit somebody else," Miscuk said.

"They have a right to rent the property, but until there's something that crosses the legal threshold, I don't think anything's going to happen," Miscuk said.

They hope that's not the case and that something can change.

"It doesn't make the neighborhood better, and that's what I would love to see because it is an up-and-coming neighborhood," McKain said.

KDKA-TV got ahold of the head of Lane'z by phone. He said he didn't want to provide any comments at this time.

Right now, no one is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information about what happened, you're asked to call Pittsburgh police at (412) 323-7800.