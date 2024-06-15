Somerset County man accused of shooting, killing half-brother with crossbow

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Somerset County man is facing criminal homicide charges after allegedly shooting and killing his half-brother with a crossbow.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a residence in Somerset Township on June 14 for a report of a shooting with a crossbow.

Responding troopers found the victim, Eric Miller, deceased, having been struck with a crossbow bolt. An investigation determined that the shooting occurred when a verbal altercation between the suspect, Travis Shearer, and his half-brother, Miller, turned physical, resulting in Shearer shooting Miller in the chest with a crossbow.

Shearer told troopers he was acting in self-defense and offered his doorbell camera footage to police.

Shearer is facing criminal homicide charges and was taken to the Somerset County Jail. He was denied bail and his preliminary hearing is set for June 25 at 9 a.m.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.