Some snow on Friday, warmer weather arrives on the weekend

Any Alert Days Ahead? Nope.

Aware: The official snow total from Thursday is 0.9 inches for Pittsburgh.

Who's ready for warmer weather? You? You? Not you? I'm pretty sure a quick poll across Western Pennsylvania would show 9 out of 10 KDKA viewers are ready for warmer weather. While I don't have any 60s in the forecast over the next week (sorry…) warmer weather will move in for most of it. The warm up technically begins now with highs on Friday expected to hit the upper 20s. I have Pittsburgh seeing a high of 27 degrees. Hey, at least it's warmer than yesterday's 23 degrees. I have Saturday highs hitting the mid-30s and Sunday seeing highs up near 40 degrees. It's going to feel pleasant.

Forecast high temperatures on Saturday: February 21, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Morning lows will also be ticking up. Friday morning the morning temperatures hovered near 20 degrees. Winds were steady, coming in out of the west at around 10mph, and that's where we expect them to be all day long. Saturday morning lows will bottom out around where they are this morning. It may be slightly colder due to clearing skies. Sunday morning lows will be in the low 20s, but the rest of the week will see lows in the mid to low 30s. Not too bad for the final days of February.

Forecast low temperatures Friday night: February 21, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to precipitation chances, they're low for the week. Our best snow chance may have happened Friday morning. I do keep in a small mostly rain chance for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The best chance to see snow during next week's stretch will come on Thursday. I have highs on Monday now up near 50 degrees. While not as warm, I expect highs Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to all be in the 40s also.

High temperatures and the precipitation chance on Friday: February 21, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

The 7-Day Forecast: February 21, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos