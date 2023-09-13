Derry Borough K-9 Smoke euthanized after dog attack at handler's home, raising questions

DERRY, Pa. (KDKA) -- People in a local community are demanding answers after a police K-9 had to be put down. The dog died in what Derry Borough is calling an off-duty incident.

K-9 Officer Smoke was euthanized after he was allegedly attacked by other dogs at his handler's home.

The handler is the Derry Borough police chief. Borough leaders say they aren't allowed to talk about it, but that's not sitting well with some.

"This is ridiculous that nobody can tell anybody. It's been since Aug. 25 that that happened to the dog and you think it's gonna go away. It's not going away," said resident Yvonne Earhart at the borough's council meeting this week.

K-9 Smoke died after suffering injuries so significant it was put down. K-9 Smoke was said to be in the care of Borough Police Chief and K-9 handler Chief Randy Glick.

"This issue is under investigation by the borough's legal department. It involves confidential personnel matters," said solicitor Lee Demosky.

For Earhart, the borough's no comment is not cutting it.

"The incident supposedly happened, was told it happened, on Aug. 25. It was supposedly a fight with another dog. The dog was euthanized Aug. 28," Earhart said.

Earhart says she wants to know when the animal was taken to the vet.

"It's our K-9 paid for by donations and everything by people but we're not allowed to know what happened to it," she said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Chief Glick as well as Borough Council President Sara Cowan for comment as to what happened and what's next and didn't hear back before the story aired.

KDKA-TV contacted Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Zicarelli's office to find out if her office plans on pursuing the issue and was told she's aware and looking into it.