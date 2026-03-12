Soldier dies during training incident at Pennsylvania Army depot

A U.S. Army soldier died during a training incident at the Letterkenny Army Depot in Franklin County, Pennsylvania, authorities said on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the depot in Chambersburg said the soldier was fatally injured during a training incident at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, CBS affiliate WHP reported. The soldier, who has not been identified as of Thursday evening, received on-site medical care before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause and manner of death were not immediately released.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of one of our own," Col. Caleb Lewis, the Letterkenny Army Depot commander, said in a news release to the news outlet. "This soldier was a valued member of our team, and their service and sacrifice will not be forgotten."

The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the soldier's death, WHP reported. Officials said the depot was safe and secure, adding that there was no threat to the community. No other information was released on Thursday.

The Letterkenny Army Depot, according to its website, "repairs and modernizes" air and missile defenses and precision fires systems. The government-owned and -operated base opened in 1942. The depot sits on 18,000 acres and has over 1,600 employees, according to its website.