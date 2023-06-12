Soergel Orchards holding pop-up pick-your-own strawberries after getting some rain

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Soergel Orchards canceled their strawberry festival but said people can pick their own on Tuesday after the farm got some rain.

Soergel Orchards said their head farmer checked on the strawberry fields and decided people can come to pick from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

🍓🌱 Exciting Announcement! 🌱🍓 ☔️ We finally had some rain yesterday and this morning! Adam, our Head Farmer, checked on... Posted by Soergel Orchards on Monday, June 12, 2023

Pittsburgh's 21-day dry streak, the longest stretch of non-measurable rainfall since 1997, ended on Sunday and more rain is in the forecast.

The festival had been canceled because of the dry weather, and the farm manager also said the frigid temperatures around Christmas and New Year's affected the strawberry crop.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support and understanding during this dry season. We were sad to have cancelled our Festival but we look forward to a pop-up 'pick-your-own' tomorrow!" Soergel Orchards wrote on Facebook.

Trax Farms also canceled pick-your-own but said strawberries will be sold in their market while supplies last.