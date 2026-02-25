Wednesday begins with snow, but temperatures in Pittsburgh will rise throughout the day

By the time you are seeing this, the snow should have moved out, with warmer weather on the way.

Winter Weather Advisory in place for parts of our area KDKA Weather Center

I have highs today hitting the low 50s. This afternoon will be windy and sunny. Let's call the skies partly cloudy overall. I have wind speeds this afternoon between 15 and 20 mph. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will be in the 30s all morning long, with noon temperatures around 40 degrees. As winds pick up, our temperatures will soar.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, right now it really looks like Thursday will be dry with a significant weather system staying south of our area. We may get a brief little bit of snow working its way through, but it doesn't look likely. Highs on Thursday will only hit the upper 40s.

I have highs back in the 50s on both Friday and Saturday now. Morning lows on both Thursday and Friday will dip to the 20s.

Our snow chances are set to return on Sunday, with a brief round of morning snow looking possible according to model data. It's the evening to Monday morning that is going to get most of the attention, though, with model data continuing to hint at a major winter weather system.

Wind gusts in our region KDKA Weather Center

We are talking about several inches of snow being possible on Monday. Tuesday's data hints at a major freezing rain event. At this point, it is still early when it comes to knowing pretty accurately what to expect next week. Model data up until yesterday was all over the place, not even able to decide on what day or days to expect the potential storm. There are still notable differences with long-range models, with the GFS showing the brunt of snow arriving on Monday, but the Euro showing the chance for snow staying to our south.

Both models show a major freezing rain event happening on Tuesday. At this point, it is not too early to begin to plan for a major impact on your routine occurring next week.