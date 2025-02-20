Snow squalls are expected during the afternoon on Thursday | First Alert Weather Day

Any Alert Days Ahead? Today is a FAWD due to afternoon snow squalls.

Aware: 31.9 inches of snow has fallen so far this year. Overall we are slightly behind the seasonal pace for snow. At this point last year we had seen 15.3 inches of snow.

Snow showers will roll through Thursday with the biggest chance for snow occurring in the afternoon. You should be good to go on the morning commute as only light snow is expected. Snow showers shouldn't be enough to have an impact on your morning drive to work or school. Snow intensity is expected to pick up in the afternoon with more isolated snow showers expected. While the coverage area for the snow won't be as big, each "cell" will bring with it the potential for a quick dusting to light accumulations on roads. Most places will see less than an inch of snow overall on Thursday. That's not a lot at all, but there will be spots that could see up to two inches of snow which will mostly occur in the afternoon on Thursday. Westward-facing slopes of the Laurels will also see 3 inches - 5 inches of snow on Thursday. That's a decent amount. Those communities are under a winter weather advisory through 7 a.m. on Friday morning.

First Alert headlines: February 20, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Snow accumulation on Friday: February 20, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Besides snow showers, Thursday afternoon will be windy and will remain cold. Not exactly the best conditions to be outside. Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper teens. Noon temperatures should be near 20, with highs on Thursday hitting the low 20s. I have afternoon wind speeds up to around 15mph with gusts up to 30mph in Pittsburgh and up to 40mph in the Laurel Highlands.

Pittsburgh area forecast: February 20, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, it will warm up a little over the weekend with highs returning to the 30s. I have highs hitting the 40s with some scattered rain and snow showers on Monday and Tuesday. Looking way ahead, our weather pattern stays near to below average when it comes to temperatures through the first seven days of March.

The 7-Day Forecast: February 20, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

