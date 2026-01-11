Watch CBS News
Colder temperatures and scattered snow showers return to the Pittsburgh area on Sunday

Temperatures will be back in the low to mid 30s today and feeling in the 20s with scattered snow showers. 

Little accumulation is expected around the Pittsburgh region. High elevations in Garrett County, Maryland, and in the Laurel Highlands/ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette County are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Monday and could pick up 2-5" with snow squalls expected. 

snow-est.png
Expected snow accumulation around the area through early Monday morning KDKA Weather Center

A few places north of I-80 could also get a quick inch. The rest of us will see flakes and maybe a coating. 

Hourly Temperatures:

  • 9 a.m.: 33° Cloudy 
  • Noon: 31° Scattered snow showers
  • 3 p.m.: 30° Scattered snow showers
  • 6 p.m.: 29° Scattered snow showers

There's a Wind Advisory for Somerset County until 1 a.m. Monday with gusts up to 55 mph. We are clearing out late at night, and the winds are calming down a bit. Monday highs will be in the upper 30s and sunny if you'll be tailgating at the Steelers game. 

wind-gust-trend-today.png
Wind gusts expected throughout the day KDKA Weather Center

Gametime temperatures will be in the mid-30s and feeling in the mid-20s with occasional wind gusts around 15-20mph. 

hourly-steelers.png
Forecast for Steelers vs. Texans at Acrisure Stadium KDKA Weather Center

We briefly return near 50 degrees on Tuesday with partly sunny skies and then rain, and mid-40s return on Wednesday with a mix possible in spots. 

7-day.png
7-day forecast: January 11, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

