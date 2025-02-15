Snow, rain, strong winds expected at various times this weekend | First Alert Weather Day

The weekend is here and so is our long-awaited storm system expected to bring a plethora of weather hazards to Western Pennsylvania and Northern West Virginia.

Winter weather watches and warnings: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Flood watches and warnings: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Wind watches and warnings: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center



This morning, we begin with temperatures ranging from the mid 20s to near 30 degrees in most locations, with dry air in the lowest few thousand feet of the atmosphere. Radar is already showing returns of snow, but these have not yet reached the ground in most locations. However, as things moisten up, snow will begin falling quickly and since the air is dry, that will cool the atmosphere leading to several hours of snow for some this morning. Areas southwest of Pittsburgh should see snow transition over to rain before noon, but from Pittsburgh northeast that transition will likely not take place until 12 p.m.- 3 p.m. A quick 1-3 inches is possible, especially from Pittsburgh points north toward I-80. I've expanded a 2-4 inch contour farther south toward Highway 422 as the longer duration of snow may lead to more accumulations in these locations.

First round snowfall forecast: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

By late afternoon and evening, all of us will have transitioned over to rain and winds will begin to increase out of the southeast ahead of an approaching low pressure. The latest trends with the model guidance continue to show the low passing near or just northwest of Pittsburgh late Saturday night into Sunday morning, which will allow for warmer air to surge into the region on Sunday morning with rain being the dominant precipitation type. The axis of heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday morning will likely be centered across Southwest Pennsylvania into Northern West Virginia and follow the Ohio River southwest. A flood watch is in effect from Pittsburgh south through Washington and Westmoreland counties and into Northern West Virginia for the likelihood of runoff from 1-3 inches of rain which could lead to river and creek flooding, especially along the Monongahela River. The rain will be heaviest between midnight and midday Sunday before it shifts east through the day Sunday. Once the low pressure and its associated cold front move east, winds will pick up to 20-30mph, with gusts of 45-55mph expected Sunday night into Monday morning. The highest winds and potential for damage and power outages will be in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges. Temperatures will fall into the 20s Sunday evening with additional light-moderate snow expected on the backside of the system Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. The heaviest snow with the second round will likely occur in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges, with westward facing slopes receiving 3-6 inches. As of now, the Pittsburgh metro and points southwest will see up to 1 inch and 1-3 inches will be possible between I-80 to Route 422.

Rainfall forecast: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Round two snowfall forecast: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Future wind gusts: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Behind Sunday night's system, well below-average temperatures will settle in for the beginning of next week with highs in the low 20s and lows in the low teens. Another system may move toward our region by next Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for some snow. Right now the highest probabilities for some accumulation will be generally across far Southwest PA into Northern West Virginia.

The 7-Day Forecast: February 15, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!